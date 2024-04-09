Left Menu

"It's so funny": Alison Brie on 'Community' movie script

Actor Alison Brie opened up about the script of Donald Glover and Joel McHale starrer 'Community' movie and called it "funny"


Actor Alison Brie opened up about the script of Donald Glover and Joel McHale starrer 'Community' movie and called it "funny", reported Deadline. Sharing an update on the film she said that she has read the script for the long-awaited film.

"We got a script, which is a major update," Brie said on the late-night talk show, Bravo's 'Watch What Happens Live'. "We got a script -- you heard it here first." She continued, "I've read the script, and it's so funny."

Brie noted that there were no set dates for filming the movie. Furthermore, the 'Apples Never Fall' star talked about her wishes for her character, Annie. "I hope that Annie hasn't changed too much because I loved her just the way she was," she said.

'Community' premiered in 2009 on NBC and aired for five seasons before it was cancelled. Dan Harmon created the show that also starred Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase, and Jim Rash. Peacock announced in 2022 that they would be making a 'Community' movie to wrap things up and had enlisted Harmon and Andrew Guest to pen the script.

Sharing an update about the film, McHale revealed that the film would shoot "this year," adding, "I really do think it's happening this year, and probably next week. It's basically working around Donald's schedule." The movie was scheduled to shoot in June 2023, but things had to be pushed back due to the double strikes that summer, reported Deadline. (ANI)

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

