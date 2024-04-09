Missy Elliott announces her first-ever headlining tour 'Out of This World'

American rapper and singer-songwriter Missy Elliott is officially embarking on her first-ever headlining tour. She is going on a 24-city tour this year and will visit cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta and Brooklyn. It kicks off July 4, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Her tour will wrap on August 22.

Her longtime collaborator and producing partner, Timbaland, will join her for the tour, along with Busta Rhymes and Ciara. "This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone 'firsts.' Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour," Elliott said in a statement.

"Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken out of this world with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can't wait to share this experience with the fans," she added. Live Nation is producing the tour alongside Elliott's longtime manager, Mona Scott-Young. Grammy-winning music video director and powerhouse Dave Meyers, famed celebrity stylist June Ambrose and creative director Hi-Hat also worked on the tour.

Elliott has won four Grammys and released hits like 'The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)', 'Get Ur Freak On', 'Work It' and 'Lose Control'. She has produced her own music and songs for others, including Aaliyah, Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Monica, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Ariana Grande, Destiny's Child, Fantasia, Jazmine Sullivan, SWV, Total, 702, Mya and Tweet. In 2019, she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, reported The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

