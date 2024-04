Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Top Gun: Maverick' lawsuit against Paramount rejected by US judge

Paramount Pictures has won the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming its 2022 Tom Cruise blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick" borrowed too much from a 1983 magazine article that inspired the original "Top Gun" film. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson in Los Angeles said the sequel was not "substantially similar" to Ehud Yonay's "Top Guns," about the U.S. Navy's Top Gun fighter pilot training school in San Diego.

Actor Jonathan Majors avoids jail after domestic violence conviction

Jonathan Majors, a fast-rising Hollywood star before domestic violence charges derailed his career, avoided jail and was sentenced to one year of domestic-violence counseling on Monday after being found guilty of attacking his former girlfriend. The sentence was imposed by Justice Michael Gaffey of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan, where Majors was convicted on Dec. 18 of one count each of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment, neither a felony, against Grace Jabbari.

Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black' a celebration, its makers say

Amy Winehouse's lyrics and music were the "guiding star" for director Sam Taylor-Johnson in bringing the late singer's story to the screen in "Back to Black". The biographical feature film follows Winehouse's rise to fame and portrays her relationships with her family and former husband Blake Fielder-Civil.

'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' TV series seeks to send a message of hope

The upcoming TV show "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" is based on the best-selling novel of the same name and inspired by a real-life love story set in the concentration camp. The mini-series tells the story of Slovakian Jew Lali Sokolov who was taken to Auschwitz in 1942 and made one of the camp's tattooists who inked identification numbers on to the prisoners' arms. A few months after his arrival, Lali met and fell in love with Gita, a young Slovakian woman, while tattooing her arm.

Vivendi's Canal+ makes mandatory buyout offer for South Africa's MultiChoice

French media group Vivendi's Canal+ made an all-cash mandatory offer on Monday to buy all the shares of South African broadcaster MultiChoice it does not already own for 35 billion rand ($1.9 billion), both companies said. That offer at 125 rand per share follows an indicative offer of 105 rand made by Canal+ on Feb. 1, which MultiChoice rejected as significantly undervaluing the company.

EU regulators assess Apple's plan for complying with music streaming order

EU antitrust regulators are checking if an Apple proposal would comply with their order to let Spotify and other music streaming services inform users of payment options outside its App Store, the European Commission said on Monday. The iPhone maker risks antitrust charges and fresh fines if its proposal announced last Friday fails to satisfy the EU competition enforcer, which issued its order together with a 1.84 billion euro ($2 billion) fine last month

