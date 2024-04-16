Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-04-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 11:58 IST
Jonathan Bailey in talks for new 'Jurassic World' film
''Bridgerton'' star Jonathan Bailey is circling the lead role in the new ''Jurassic World'' movie from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

Sources told Deadline that Bailey is in early talks to join the project to be directed by Gareth Edwards and penned by David Koepp. Scarlett Johansson is also expected to star in the film.

The movie will be a fresh take, with neither the ''Jurassic World'' cast members Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, nor the original trilogy's leading stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill set to return.

The studio is eyeing a July 2, 2025 release date for the film.

The film will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg through Amblin, and Marshall and Patrick Crowley will produce through Kennedy-Marshall.

Bailey is coming off an acclaimed performance in the Showtime series ''Fellow Travelers'' and is set to star in Universal's anticipated film adaptation of the stage production ''Wicked''.

The actor will also reprise his role of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the third season of Netflix's period romance series ''Bridgerton''.

