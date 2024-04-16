Left Menu

Taiwan-India action comedy 'Demon Hunters' to debut first footage at Cannes

The first footage from India-Taiwan co-production 'Demon Hunters' will be out at the upcoming Cannes Film Market.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2024 19:29 IST
Poster of Demon Hunters (Image source: film's team). Image Credit: ANI

The first footage from India-Taiwan co-production 'Demon Hunters' will be out at the upcoming Cannes Film Market. Directed by Chen Mei-Juin, the film is headlined by India's Arjan Bajwa and Taiwan's J.C. Lin. It also includes Regina Lei, Jack Kao and Harry Chan, Variety reported.

Excited about the project, Bajwa said, "Being a part of 'Demon Hunters' has been an incredible experience. The opportunity to collaborate with such talented individuals from across the globe has been truly rewarding. I can't wait for audiences to join us on this wild adventure." Lin added, "Working on 'Demon Hunters' has been a dream come true. It's been an honor to collaborate with such a talented team from Hong Kong and India and I'm excited for viewers to immerse themselves in the world we've created. And the ride has just begun with this unveiling in Cannes."

The film promises a thrilling ride filled with action and comedy that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Produced by Light House Productions (Taiwan) and Kleos Entertainment Group (India), 'Demon Hunters' globally this winter. (ANI)

