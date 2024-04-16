Left Menu

Anushka Sharma back in Mumbai with son Akaay

After giving birth to son Akaay in London, actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday returned to India with her newborn.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 20:32 IST
Actor Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After giving birth to son Akaay in London, actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday returned to India with her newborn. If reports are to be believed, Anushka showed Akaay's face to the Mumbai-based paparazzi and requested them not to click pictures of her kids.

Akaay was born to Anushka and star batter Virat Kohli on February 15, 2024. Kohli and Anushka took to their official social media handle and revealed the news of their newborn baby via a statement.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka," the post read. Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kohli is currently busy playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 17th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). In seven matches so far, Kohli has scored 361 runs at an average of 72.20, with a strike rate of over 147. He has scored a century and two fifties, with the best score of 113*. He is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024 so far Anushka will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

