Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift fans descend on London pub name-checked on album; North Koreans may have helped create Western cartoons, report says and more

North Koreans may have helped create Western cartoons, report says

North Korean animators may have helped create popular television cartoons for big Western firms, including Amazon and HBO Max, despite international sanctions on North Korea, a research report has found. Researchers discovered files on a North Korean internet server that included animations, written instructions, and comments that appear to relate to projects under production for the foreign studios, the report from the Washington-based 38 North project released on Monday said.

Taylor Swift fans descend on London pub name-checked on album

Taylor Swift fans are flocking to The Black Dog, a pub in southwest London after it was name-checked on the U.S singer's new album "The Tortured Poet's Department". Lily Bottomley, the pub's events and social media manager, said the buzz started online last week before the double album was released on Friday, with "The Black Dog" confirmed as the 17th track.

Hipgnosis shares soar as Blackstone bid raises prospect of bidding war

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund soared as much as 20% on Monday after Blackstone proposed to buy the owner of music rights by artists including Shakira and Blondie for about $1.5 billion, outbidding Apollo-backed Concord. Blackstone's fourth and latest proposal over the weekend valued Hipgnosis at $1.24 per share in cash, above last week's agreed bid from Concord of $1.16 a share.

Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' is a love letter to stunt performers

After serving "Kenergy" with "Barbie", actor Ryan Gosling turns the spotlight on the movie-makers whose job is to shine on screen while remaining invisible in "The Fall Guy". The film is inspired by the popular 1980s TV series of the same name and stars Gosling as Colt Seavers, a top Hollywood stuntman down on his luck after an on-set accident.

Disney's Aaron LaBerge to step down, join Penn Entertainment as CTO

Disney Entertainment and ESPN Chief Technology Officer Aaron LaBerge would step down from the position and join gaming and sports media firm Penn Entertainment, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday. LaBerge, who has spent more than 20 years at Walt Disney Co, will assume a similar role at Penn, effective July 1.

