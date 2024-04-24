"I'm able to let go of things": Jack Wagner shares his experience of working in Hollywood

Jack Wagner has found a sense of calm after working for decades in Hollywood, reported People. The 64-year-old star of 'When Calls the Heart' said that as he has become older, he has become wiser and is now able to "let go" of things in his life that may have bothered him in the past.

"I'm able to let go of things I used to attach to, obsess about and that disturbed me," he says, adding, "And the things that I think our ego attaches to, we can put in proper perspective. That's what age has given me." Wagner relocated to Los Angeles in 1982 to pursue his acting career and just two years later scored his breakout role on General Hospital as Frisco Jones, a spy who is luckier at work than in love. He describes being on the soap drama in its early years as weird.

"It was crazy, because back then, people would join fan clubs, and there would be bags and bags of fan letters," he recalls. According to People, the frenzy was a benefit for Wagner's blossoming music career, and the singer went on to release six albums and a Top 10 single., "All I Need" (which he sang in character on General Hospital before it became a hit.) "I would sell out concerts in an hour or two," he recalls.

If the Melrose Place alum has any regrets, it may be not having released the poignant ballad "Lady of My Heart," cowritten by David Foster, as his second single in 1985 instead of the more uptempo track "Premonition." "I didn't want to be labeled a balladeer," Wagner admits. "I wanted to be a rocker. I'm from Missouri. I love Southern Rock and Roll. And had I released that single, I would've probably had a follow-up number one record, because it was just a massive song that people still love to this day," reported People. (ANI)

