'Identity' Starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan Nears Completion

The shooting of Identity, starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, is nearing completion.Akhil Paul is directing the Malayalam crime thriller with Anas Khan. With continuous night shoots and back-to-back day shoots under the blazing sun of Erode at 42 degree celsius, this one was indeed an adventurous schedule

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 13:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The shooting of ''Identity'', starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, is nearing completion.

Akhil Paul is directing the Malayalam crime thriller with Anas Khan. The director duo previously collaborated on 2020's ''Forensic'', which also featured Thomas.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Paul said the cast and crew had wrapped the second schedule of ''Identity'' in Erode, Tamil Nadu.

''Nailed down another schedule @Erode. Filmed some core sequences involving fire, dust and vehicles over a beautiful dry landscape. With continuous night shoots and back-to-back day shoots under the blazing sun of Erode at 42 degree celsius, this one was indeed an adventurous schedule! ''Yes, we're stepping into the final leg of shooting IDENTITY. Ninety-nine Days. Another schedule down. Only a few more to go...'' the director captioned a series of pictures from the film set.

Also starring Vinay Rai, ''Identity'' is produced by Raju Malliath and Century Kochumon.

