Hrithik Roshan sends shoutout to Saba Azad as her film 'Minimum' premieres at 26th UK Asian Film Festival

Hrithik Roshan, who never fails to shower love upon his girlfriend Saba Azad, recently celebrated her film 'Minimum' securing an opening at the UK Asian Film Festival in London. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor shared his pride for the movie's screening.

Expressing his excitement, the actor wrote, "Oh, the joys of watching a voice contortionist at play. This is going to be amazing." The movie is directed by debutant director Rumana Molla and stars Namit Das, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rumana, Naseeruddin Shah, and Saba in key roles.

Earlier this month, Hrithik reacted to Saba's recent Instagram post. The actor was impressed by Saba's stunning look in her latest pictures.

Saba looked gorgeous in a chic black blazer, paired with a skirt and high heels. Saba captioned the picture on her Instagram account, saying, "Singit dusty!! 'In the cool of the evening when everything is getting kinda groovy' (sic)."

Hrithik quickly took to the comment section and wrote, "Woah." The actor confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand with her.

Earlier, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They divorced in 2014. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter,' co-starring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover in main roles. He is currently busy shooting 'War 2' with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Jr. NTR is also playing a key role in the movie. (ANI)

