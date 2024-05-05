Left Menu

'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' to Ignite Japanese Cinemas on July 5

Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire is scheduled to hit Japanese theatres on July 5, the makers have announced.Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the Telugu movie stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.Production house Hombale Films shared details about the Japan release of Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire on its official Instagram page on Saturday.Indian action entertainer SALAAR will be hitting Japanese audiences on July 5th

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 12:16 IST
'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' to Ignite Japanese Cinemas on July 5
  • Country:
  • India

''Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire'' is scheduled to hit Japanese theatres on July 5, the makers have announced.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the Telugu movie stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

Production house Hombale Films shared details about the Japan release of ''Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire'' on its official Instagram page on Saturday.

''Indian action entertainer 'SALAAR' will be hitting Japanese audiences on July 5th! #Salaar #Prabhas,'' the banner said in the post.

Besides Telugu, ''Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire'' also released in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22. It has grossed around Rs 700 crore at worldwide box office.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). It also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

''Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam'', its follow-up, is under development.

National Award-winning Kannada film ''777 Charlie'', starring Rakshit Shetty, is also set to be released in Japan on June 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024