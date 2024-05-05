Left Menu

Tragic Bike Accident Claims Teen's Life, Friend Seeks Help

We are probing all angles, police said.Locals said he was apprehended from a nearby locality.Meanwhile, Sudheeshs mother said Sahad picked up her son from their house.We were shocked to hear that he tried to escape after leaving my son, Sudheeshs mother told the media.

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 05-05-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 15:03 IST
Tragic Bike Accident Claims Teen's Life, Friend Seeks Help
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy lost his life in a bike accident while his friend who rode the vehicle, tried to escape after the incident, police said on Sunday.

Police said Kulashekharapathy resident Sudheesh died after the bike met with an accident near Pathanamthitta on Saturday night.

His friend, Sahad (22) who survived with minor injuries tried to escape soon after the accident.

CCTV visuals captured the accident and Sahad, wearing a helmet, attempting to leave by pushing the bike while Sudheesh could be seen lying on the road.

Locals apprehended Sahad and informed the police. ''It seems like he panicked and tried to leave. We are probing all angles,'' police said.

Locals said he was apprehended from a nearby locality.

Meanwhile, Sudheesh's mother said Sahad picked up her son from their house.

''We were shocked to hear that he tried to escape after leaving my son,'' Sudheesh's mother told the media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024