Left Menu

William Shatner discusses potential return to 'Star Trek' as Captain Kirk

William Shatner, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Captain Kirk in the 'Star Trek' franchise, has expressed openness to returning to the beloved sci-fi series under the condition of exceptional storytelling.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 14:22 IST
William Shatner discusses potential return to 'Star Trek' as Captain Kirk
William Shatner as Captain Kirk in 'Star Trek' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

William Shatner, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Captain Kirk in the 'Star Trek' franchise, has expressed openness to returning to the beloved sci-fi series under the condition of exceptional storytelling. In a recent interview obtained by Deadline, while promoting his new documentary, 'You Can Call Me Bill,' Shatner, now 93, reflected on the possibility of reprising his role as Captain Kirk.

He emphasized the importance of a compelling storyline, stating, "if there were a genuine reason for the character appearing, I might consider it." Shatner's last appearance as Captain Kirk was in the 1994 film 'Star Trek Generations,' where the character met his demise.

However, the actor hinted at potential avenues for his return, including advancements in technology that could rejuvenate his appearance. As per Deadline, Shatner mentioned the possibility of portraying a younger version of Captain Kirk through advanced CGI technology.

The actor even speculated on scenarios where Captain Kirk could be resurrected, suggesting a storyline involving the freezing of his body and brain for future revival. Shatner humorously envisioned a scenario where Captain Kirk's brain is preserved, leading to his eventual return to the franchise.

Despite the fantastical nature of these ideas, Shatner's enthusiasm for the possibility of revisiting the role demonstrates his enduring affection for the 'Star Trek' universe and its dedicated fanbase. While Shatner's potential return to 'Star Trek' remains speculative, his willingness to entertain the idea has sparked excitement among fans of the franchise.

As discussions surrounding the future of 'Star Trek' continue, Shatner's iconic portrayal of Captain Kirk remains a cherished aspect of the series' legacy, leaving fans eagerly anticipating any possibility of his return to the final frontier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024