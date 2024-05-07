Left Menu

Gigi Hadid stuns in old Hollywood glamour at the Met Gala 2024

In the realm where fashion meets fantasy, the Met Gala reigns supreme, and this year's spectacle did not disappoint.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 08:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 08:38 IST
Gigi Hadid (Image source: Instagram/metgalaofficial_). Image Credit: ANI
In the realm where fashion meets fantasy, the Met Gala reigns supreme, and this year's spectacle did not disappoint. As the world's most elite gathered on the green-tinged carpet, the air was filled with anticipation and excitement, heralding the arrival of Fashion's Biggest Night on the first Monday of May (early Tuesday in India).

Among the early A-list arrivals were luminaries such as Anna Wintour, the unstoppable Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and the ever-charismatic Chris Hemsworth. Stealing the spotlight was none other than Gigi Hadid, who embodied the essence of old Hollywood glamour in a breathtaking Thom Browne creation.

Hadid's gown, a masterpiece of craftsmanship, featured intricate rose detailing, cascading off her shoulders in a vision of timeless elegance. As she glided down the red carpet, her soft updo and rosy beauty complemented the ensemble, evoking a sense of vintage allure that captivated onlookers. But it wasn't just the aesthetics that made Hadid's appearance unforgettable; it was the attention to detail. Her gown, requiring five handlers to fluff out its attached train, featured a quirky twist, a tuxedo jacket silhouette, complete with sleeves, a whimsical touch that added to its charm, according to People magazine.

Before her grand entrance, Hadid embraced the spirit of the theme, 'Garden of Time,' by distributing yellow roses to fans, reported People magazine. The creation of Hadid's gown was no small feat, requiring the expertise of more than 70 artisans and over 13,500 hours of meticulous handiwork. A true labour of love, it will find its permanent home in Thom Browne's archive, a testament to its significance in fashion history.

As the night unfolded, the Metropolitan Museum of Art transformed into a veritable time capsule, with the Costume Institute exhibit showcasing over 250 pieces spanning centuries of style evolution. From the opulent gowns of Charles Frederick Worth to the avant-garde creations of modern-day designers, the exhibit offered a journey through fashion's rich tapestry. This year's theme, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' paid homage to the delicate pieces often overlooked in the fast-paced world of fashion, with iconic designers like Elsa Schiaparelli and Christian Dior taking centre stage.

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny are the night's co-chairs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

