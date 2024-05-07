Kendall Jenner dazzles in never-before-worn Alexander McQueen dress at Met Gala

New York City sparkled with the glitz and glamour of the fashion world as the Met Gala, affectionately dubbed 'Fashion's Biggest Night,' unfolded its grandeur at the Metropolitan Museum of Art once again. This year's gala, themed 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' took a departure from its usual extravagance, focusing instead on reviving timeless garments from bygone eras.

Kendall Jenner, renowned for her breathtaking entrances, marked a decade of Met Gala appearances by donning a jaw-dropping creation. Jenner became the first person to grace an Alexander McQueen fall 1999 look from Givenchy haute couture, a gown previously seen only on mannequins, reported People magazine.

The gown, featuring a scalloped butt cutout and intricate beaded details, fittingly embodied the essence of 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.' Despite being a vintage piece, Jenner confessed it fits "like a glove," untouched by alterations, as per People magazine.

She complemented the ensemble with an ultra-long curly hairstyle, seamlessly blending with the gown's details. Jenner's Met Gala journey began in 2014, evolving through the years with each appearance. Her iconic outfits have ranged from showgirl-inspired Versace dresses to shimmering Givenchy Haute Couture gowns, captivating audiences with her style evolution.

The gala itself, co-chaired by Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny, celebrated not only the Costume Institute's exhibition but also showcased iconic pieces spanning centuries of fashion history. From Elsa Schiaparelli's exquisite designs to Christian Dior's timeless creations, the event offered a nostalgic journey through fashion's evolution. (ANI)

