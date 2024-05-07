Left Menu

Kendall Jenner dazzles in never-before-worn Alexander McQueen dress at Met Gala

New York City sparkled with the glitz and glamour of the fashion world as the Met Gala, affectionately dubbed 'Fashion's Biggest Night,' unfolded its grandeur at the Metropolitan Museum of Art once again.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 10:44 IST
Kendall Jenner dazzles in never-before-worn Alexander McQueen dress at Met Gala
Kendall Jenner (Image source: Instagram/lametgala). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New York City sparkled with the glitz and glamour of the fashion world as the Met Gala, affectionately dubbed 'Fashion's Biggest Night,' unfolded its grandeur at the Metropolitan Museum of Art once again. This year's gala, themed 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' took a departure from its usual extravagance, focusing instead on reviving timeless garments from bygone eras.

Kendall Jenner, renowned for her breathtaking entrances, marked a decade of Met Gala appearances by donning a jaw-dropping creation. Jenner became the first person to grace an Alexander McQueen fall 1999 look from Givenchy haute couture, a gown previously seen only on mannequins, reported People magazine.

The gown, featuring a scalloped butt cutout and intricate beaded details, fittingly embodied the essence of 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.' Despite being a vintage piece, Jenner confessed it fits "like a glove," untouched by alterations, as per People magazine.

She complemented the ensemble with an ultra-long curly hairstyle, seamlessly blending with the gown's details. Jenner's Met Gala journey began in 2014, evolving through the years with each appearance. Her iconic outfits have ranged from showgirl-inspired Versace dresses to shimmering Givenchy Haute Couture gowns, captivating audiences with her style evolution.

The gala itself, co-chaired by Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny, celebrated not only the Costume Institute's exhibition but also showcased iconic pieces spanning centuries of fashion history. From Elsa Schiaparelli's exquisite designs to Christian Dior's timeless creations, the event offered a nostalgic journey through fashion's evolution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024