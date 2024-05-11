Left Menu

Karnataka SSLC Success Story: Endosulfan Victim Triumphs Over Adversity

A victim of endosulfan poisoning, who suffered 75 per cent disability, has done creditably in the SSLC examinations in Karnataka. Sachin was a victim of endosulfan poisoning at a very young age and has suffered several types of psychosomatic disabilities.

A victim of endosulfan poisoning, who suffered 75 per cent disability, has done creditably in the SSLC examinations in Karnataka. The examination results were released on Thursday with the 17-year-old Sachin passing out with 57.12 per cent score. He is a student of Seva Bharathi's Vidya Chethana in Ramakunja village, 90 km from Mangaluru.

According to Prameela Rao, trustee, Seva Bharati, he wrote the exams with the help of a scribe. His father had passed away and he has four sisters who are all settled in different places. Sachin earns an income by involving himself in de-husking areca nut to help his family, that is struggling socially and financially. Sachin was a victim of endosulfan poisoning at a very young age and has suffered several types of psychosomatic disabilities.

