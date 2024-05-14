'Metro In Dino': A look at Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh's BTS pic with director Anurag Basu

Actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal will be seen sharing screen space in director Anurag Basu's directorial 'Metro In Dino'. On Tuesday, a picture of Ali and Fatima from the sets of the film surfaced online. In the image, the two can be seen striking a pose with Basu.

A source close to the film informed that Ali and Fatima share a great bond both on and off sets. "Ali and Fatima are being paired for the first time together. They have a great friendship both on and off sets. They have wrapped up two schedules together and will be shooting for another schedule soon in Mumbai," the source shared.

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. Originally, the film was slated to hit theatres on March 29 this year. It will now hit the theatres on November 29. 'Metro...In Dino,' a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!" "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work," he added,

Basu is known for his films like 'Barfi', 'Life In a Metro', 'Ludo', and 'Jagga Jasoos'. (ANI)

