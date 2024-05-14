Indian films and filmmakers will showcase the country's talent and potential in various aspects of cinema at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which started today. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' sneak peek at Cannes Bharat Pavilion

Interestingly, the makers of Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' will offer a sneak peek into the film at the film festival on May 17. Producer Shreyans Hirawat of NH Studioz said in a statement, "While I would be at the Cannes film market with our next few interesting line-up of films, I am thrilled to share a glimpse of 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', exclusively at the Bharat Pavilion for Cannes delegates. It would be nice to see the reaction from film aficionados and industry professionals."

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' promises to take audiences on a rollercoaster, tracing the journey of love over 23 years. From 2000 to 2023, the film examines the complexities of mature love, exploring themes of enduring companionship and unwavering devotion. Earlier slated for April release, the romantic drama is now set to hit cinemas on July 5. The film also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari.

The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by the renowned and celebrated music director M. M Kreem. For the first time, India is hosting a 'Bharat Parv' at Cannes for eminent dignitaries and delegates from around the world to showcase the myriad creative opportunities in the country.

At the prestigious film gala, a delegation consisting of representatives from central and state governments as well as members of the industry will showcase India's creative economy in Marche du Films through a series of significant initiatives, the Information and Broadcasting ministry said. The official poster and trailer of the 55th India International Film Festival , to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28, will also be unveiled at the Bharat Parv.

The Bharat Pavilion, which serves as a platform for the Indian film community to engage in various activities, at the 77th Cannes Film Festival at 108 village International Riviera, will be inaugurated on May 15 in the presence of eminent celebrities. (ANI)