Will Smith Set to Lead Stefano Sollima's Heist Thriller 'Sugar Bandits'

Stefano Sollima will direct "Sugar Bandits" starring Will Smith as a vigilante fighting Boston's drug trade. Based on Chuck Hogan's novel, the film will be produced by Smith, Jon Mone, Stuart Ford, and Richard Abate. Sollima's producing partners Gina Gardini and Ludovico Purgatori will also be involved.

14-05-2024
  • Country:
  • United States

Italian filmmaker Stefano Sollima, known for ''Without Remorse'' and ''Sicario: Day of the Soldado'', is set to direct action thriller ''Sugar Bandits'' starring Will Smith.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the movie is based on Chuck Hogan's novel ''Devils In Exile''.

''Sugar Bandits'' will see Smith play the role of a former special forces soldier who runs an elite vigilante squad working to wipe out the drug trade in Boston.

He will also pull a double duty as a producer along with Jon Mone through Westbrook Studios with Ryan Shimazaki overseeing.

Stuart Ford will produce for AGC Studios, which is fully financing; and Richard Abate (13 Hours) will produce for 3 Arts Entertainment. Sollima's producing partners Gina Gardini will executive-produce and Ludovico Purgatori will co-produce the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

