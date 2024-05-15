Rajasthan Police Restricts Officers from Posting Non-Uniform-Related Videos on Social Media

Rajasthan police on Tuesday warned its personnel of strict departmental action if they post on social media videos, reels or stories that are not connected to police work but show them in uniform.

Instructions in this regard have been given to police officers of all the districts by Rajasthan Director General of Police UR Sahu.

Sahu said that it is against the rules for police personnel to post or upload their videos, reels and stories in uniform that have no connection with police work.

''This has an adverse effect on the dignity and image of the department,'' he said.

The controlling officer should ensure strict action against the personnel who post such posts, he said.

Sahu has directed all the Superintendents of Police, Commandants and other police officers of the state that in future, any policeman should not post ''any type of video, reel, story other than the work related to police on social media platforms''.

''Police uniform is a symbol of commitment, dedication and accountability towards the public. We should take utmost care and seriousness while using it.

Broadcasting inappropriate content in uniform is not only a sign of indiscipline, but it also undermines trust among the public,'' he said in the instructions.

