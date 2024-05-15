Left Menu

Malayalam film producer detained at Kochi airport, handed over to Coimbatore police

Noted Malayalam film producer Johny Sagarika was detained at the international airport here and handed over to the Coimbatore police in connection with a cheating case, Kerala Police said on Wednesday.Sagarika, who had produced a handful of Malayalam movies including Mohanlal-starrer Thandavam, was held reportedly based on a complaint by a person from Coimbatore.Police sources here said the Coimbatore police had issued a lookout notice against the producer and based on that he was detained at the airport on Tuesday.After information from the airport, Nedumbassery police reached there and shifted him to the local police station.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 15-05-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 15:40 IST
Noted Malayalam film producer Johny Sagarika was detained at the international airport here and handed over to the Coimbatore police in connection with a cheating case, Kerala Police said on Wednesday.

Sagarika, who had produced a handful of Malayalam movies including Mohanlal-starrer ''Thandavam'', was held reportedly based on a complaint by a person from Coimbatore.

Police sources here said the Coimbatore police had issued a lookout notice against the producer and based on that he was detained at the airport on Tuesday.

''After information from the airport, Nedumbassery police reached there and shifted him to the local police station. He was later handed over to the Coimbatore police,'' a police officer said here.

However, he didn't divulge any further details regarding the case against the producer.

''It was a case registered in Coimbatore. As far as we know, it is a cheating case...that's all,'' the official added. Local media reported that Sagarika had accepted over Rs two crore from the person in connection with the production of a movie.

Kerala police are yet to confirm it.

