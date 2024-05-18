"Succession's Nicholas Braun Set to Ignite in Ruben Ostlund's 'The Entertainment System Is Down'"

''Succession'' star Nicholas Braun is in negotiations to board the cast of acclaimed Swedish director Ruben Ostlund's next feature film ''The Entertainment System Is Down''.

If finalised, the actor will be part of the film's ensemble cast that also includes Keanu Reeves, Kirsten Dunst and Daniel Bruhl, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

Ostlund, a two-time Cannes Palme d'Or winner, has touted the film as a disaster movie and promised that it will lead to the biggest walkout in the history of cinema.

The story is set on a long-haul flight on which the entertainment system stops working, sparking chaos and rages among passengers. The film is expected to start production next month.

The movie is Ostlund's follow up to "Triangle of Sadness" (2022), which marked his English-language debut and won him the second Palme d'Or award at Cannes Film Festival. The director first won the coveted prize for his 2017 movie ''The Square''.

"The Entertainment System Is Down" will also be produced by Ostlund along with Erik Hemmendorff through their banner Plattform Produktion, while Philippe Bober's Coproduction Office is co-producing.

Braun is best-known for playing the role of Greg Hirsch in the critically-acclaimed HBO series ''Succession'' for four seasons. His film credits include movies such as ''Dream Scenario'', ''The Stanford Prison Experiment'' and ''The Perks of Being a Wallflower''.

