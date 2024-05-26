FTII congratulates alumni Payal Kapadia, Chidanand S Naik following Cannes win

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Sunday congratulated its alumni filmmakers Payal Kapadia, Maisam Ali, Chidanand S Naik and veteran cinematographer Santosh Sivan for creating history at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

At the gala, which concluded on Saturday, Kapadia won the Grand Prix Award, the second highest honour at Cannes after Palme d'Or, and became the first Indian to bag this prestigious award.

While Naik's film ''Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know...'' earned the first prize under the La Cinef section, which showcases film school fiction or animated films, Ali's ''In Retreat'' was screened in ACID Cannes, a parallel section devoted to independent cinema.

Sivan, known for his extensive work behind the camera in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi cinema, was honoured with the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award. The FTII, currently headed by actor R Madhavan, shared the post on its official X page.

''It is a moment of pride for FTII as its Alumni create history at Cannes. As we witness a phenomenal year for Indian Cinema at 77th Cannes Film Festival, FTII cherishes the glorious achievements of its Alumni at this Mega International Stage of Cinema.

''We congratulate Payal Kapadia for winning the Grand Prix Award, Santosh Sivan for receiving Pierre Angénieux Tribute Award, Maisam Ali for his debut at ACID & Chidanand S Naik for winning La Cinef. Their achievements are taking Indian Cinema to greater heights,'' the Pune-based institute said in the post.

During her time at FTII, Kapadia had led a student protest against the appointment of actor-turned-politician Gajendra Chauhan, best known for his portrayal of Yudhisthir in the mega TV serial ''Mahabharat'', as its president. According to reports, the acclaimed filmmaker had to face disciplinary action for not attending classes with the institute also cancelling her grant. Her film ''A Night of Knowing Nothing'', which screened at Cannes in 2021 as part of the Directors' Fortnight section, followed L, a university student in India, who writes letters to her estranged lover, while he is away.

''Through these letters, we get a glimpse into the drastic changes taking place around her. Merging reality with fiction, dreams, memories, fantasies and anxieties, an amorphous narrative unfolds,'' according to its synopsis.

Actor Ali Fazal re-shared FTII's post on X and wrote ''Uhhh… please don't. Just dont (sic)'', alluding to the institution's history with its students. Oscar winning sound engineer Resul Pookutty, also an FTII graduate, congratulated the winners, especially Kapadia for the ''big win''.

''Payal (Accused no 25) comes back from Cannes and next month goes for her court case hearing that FTII lodged against her for striking against the appointment of Mr Chouhan as the Chairman! Interesting isn't it? (sic)'' Pookutty wrote in the footnote of his Instagram post on Sunday. Kapadia also has documentaries such as ''And What is the Summer Saying'' (2018), ''Afternoon Clouds'', the 2017 short that opened at Cannes under Cinefondation category, and ''Last Mango Before the Monsoon'', the 2015 short, to her credit.

