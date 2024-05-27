Left Menu

'A Star Is Born' reunites: Bradley Cooper, Eddie Vedder perform 'Maybe It's Time'

In a spectacular moment that thrilled fans, actor and director Bradley Cooper joined rock legend Eddie Vedder on stage at the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa Valley on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 14:27 IST
'A Star Is Born' reunites: Bradley Cooper, Eddie Vedder perform 'Maybe It's Time'
Bradley Cooper, Eddie Vedder (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a spectacular moment that thrilled fans, actor and director Bradley Cooper joined rock legend Eddie Vedder on stage at the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa Valley on Friday. The duo performed 'Maybe It's Time,' a hit song from Cooper's 2018 film 'A Star Is Born,' as confirmed by Deadlie.

Cooper, who played the lead role in the critically acclaimed movie, surprised the audience by taking the stage during Vedder's set with Pearl Jam. The two have maintained a close friendship since Vedder served as a crucial advisor for Cooper's character development in the film.

Vedder's influence was instrumental in shaping the authenticity of Cooper's portrayal of Jackson Maine, the troubled musician at the heart of the story. The crowd erupted with excitement as Cooper began to strum his guitar alongside Vedder, reported Deadline.

Their harmonious rendition of 'Maybe It's Time' showcased Cooper's musical talent and the deep bond between the two artists. The song, a poignant reflection on the passage of time and personal change, resonated powerfully with the festival-goers, many of whom sang along with every word.

Following their moving duet, Cooper didn't leave the stage immediately. According to Deadline, he returned at the end of Pearl Jam's set to partake in an energetic performance of Neil Young's classic 'Rockin' in the Free World.' This unexpected encore brought an extra layer of excitement to the festival, leaving fans with an unforgettable experience.

The BottleRock Music Festival, known for its diverse lineup and vibrant atmosphere, provided the perfect backdrop for this memorable collaboration. The festival, held annually in Napa Valley, attracts music lovers from all over the world, and this year's edition was no exception. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
2
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024