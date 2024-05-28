Jim Parsons discusses potential return as Sheldon Cooper in 'The Big Bang Theory' sequel

Jim Parsons recently addressed the possibility of returning as Sheldon Cooper if a sequel to 'The Big Bang Theory' ever comes to fruition. In an interview with E! News, the actor was asked what it would take for him to reprise the iconic role. "Reincarnation," Parsons quipped, "Next lifetime."

While he didn't entirely dismiss the idea, Parsons indicated it was unlikely. "Never say never to anything. Life is long, God-willing, but I don't think so," he said. Parsons portrayed Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons on the CBS sitcom and recently reprised his role in the 'Young Sheldon' series finale, a prequel to the original series.

Reflecting on his recent appearance in 'Young Sheldon', Parsons shared, "It was very special to do that. The feeling today is kind of odd. It's the second time now because when we ended 'The Big Bang Theory' it felt like this too, a little bit different, but you shoot that final episode and it's wrapped for you. And then a couple of months later it wraps for the rest of the world and it's a very weird feeling to flood over you again like that." Throughout 'Young Sheldon', Parsons served as the narrator. Following the series finale, executive producer Steve Holland discussed the possibility of bringing back Parsons and co-star Mayim Bialik.

"I think in the back of our minds, it was always the thing we wanted. Certainly Jim, because he'd been narrating the whole thing," Holland told Deadline. Holland further explained that Chuck Lorre, co-creator of 'The Big Bang Theory', had considered bringing back Parsons and Bialik for the finale, which ultimately balanced honouring the original cast while allowing the Cooper family to shine.

"I'm really happy with the balance we found. I think that Jim and Mayim are in it a great amount, but I think the Cooper family still gets their moment to shine," Holland concluded. (ANI)

