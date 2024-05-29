Major Radhika Sen: UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year
Major Radhika Sen has been honored with the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award, recognizing her extraordinary contributions to promoting gender equality within military ranks worldwide. Her dedication and leadership serve as an inspiring example to others.
****A matter of honour and privilege: UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Awardee Major Radhika Sen.
