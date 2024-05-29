George Clooney & Brad Pitt Reunite in Action Comedy 'Wolfs'
Hollywood legends George Clooney and Brad Pitt star in the upcoming action comedy 'Wolfs,' directed by Jon Watts. Releasing on September 27 in Indian theatres, the film follows two professional fixers navigating an unexpected partnership. The duo last collaborated 16 years ago in 'Burn After Reading.'
''Wolfs'', an upcoming action comedy starring Hollywood superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt, will be released in Indian theatres on September 27, Sony Pictures Entertainment India announced on Wednesday.
The film is written and directed by Jon Watts, best known for Tom Holland's three ''Spider-Man'' movies.
''Wolfs'' marks a reunion between Clooney and Pitt, who last appeared on screen together 16 years ago in the 2008 crime comedy ''Burn After Reading''. The duo have also featured on Steven Soderbergh's ''Ocean's'' trilogy -- ''Ocean's Eleven'' (2001), ''Ocean's Twelve'' (2004) and ''Ocean's Thirteen'' (2007).
In the new film, Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high profile crime.
''But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two 'lone wolves' are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected,'' the official plotline read.
''Wolfs'' also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan in pivotal roles. It is produced by Clooney, Pitt, Watts, Grant Heslov, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Dianne McGunigle.
