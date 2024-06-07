Left Menu

Championing Climate Action: Honoring Environmental Visionaries

Forms & Gears and visual artist Parvathi Nayar were awarded TRUMPF India and Wolters Kluwer's Environmental Awards for their work in environmental conservation. Their installation “Ocean’s Breath,” part of the permanent “The Living Ocean” exhibition, underscores the importance of protecting oceans. Future collaborations promise further community engagement in sustainability efforts.

Updated: 07-06-2024 10:27 IST
In a notable acknowledgment of their dedication to environmental conservation, India's pioneering fixture-building company Forms & Gears, and acclaimed visual artist Parvathi Nayar, have received the esteemed Environmental Awards from TRUMPF India and Wolters Kluwer. These awards recognize their vital contributions to awareness around climate change.

On April 13th, 2024, their joint creation "Ocean's Breath" debuted at Dakshinachitra Museum, Chennai, as part of the enduring "The Living Ocean" exhibition. The installation artistically depicts the ocean's essence and the microscopic diatoms, essential for producing a significant portion of Earth's oxygen, spotlighting the urgent need to protect our oceans amid escalating climate threats.

Parvathi Nayar was honored for her exceptional curation of ''The Living Ocean'' and direction of the film ''Seaspeaker.'' Her persistent creative work in environmental advocacy marked her as a deserving award recipient. Additional honors went to S. Palayam for ocean data recording, Dakshinachitra Museum for the enlightening exhibition, and Shoba Menon for her urban greening and biodiversity efforts. Pradeep Patil and Raju Vaidyanathan, leaders from TRUMPF India and Wolters Kluwer respectively, lauded these impactful contributions to environmental sustainability. The partnership between Forms & Gears and Nayar aims to expand, focusing on community projects emphasizing environmental issues and fostering global sustainability.

