Rummy Pro League: World Cup Edition Launches with ₹20 Crore Prize Pool

Rummy.com, a leading online rummy platform in India, has unveiled the World Cup edition of its prestigious Rummy Pro League. The tournament features a jaw-dropping prize pool of ₹20 crore, kicking off on June 1, 2024, and concluding with a thrilling grand finale on June 30.

Combining the excitement of cricket with the strategic gameplay of rummy, the World Cup edition presents numerous themed challenges aligned with the Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Participants can compete in daily finales offering prizes up to ₹25 lakhs and weekly finales boasting rewards up to ₹70 lakhs.

The tournament promises intense competition and entertainment, mirroring the fast-paced action of T20 cricket. Rummy.com continues to cement its status as a premier rummy platform, delivering unparalleled gaming experiences to its burgeoning community of skilled players.

