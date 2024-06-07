Left Menu

Rummy Pro League: World Cup Edition Launches with ₹20 Crore Prize Pool

Rummy.com has introduced the World Cup edition of its Rummy Pro League, with a total prize pool of ₹20 crore. The tournament, starting on June 1, 2024, and ending on June 30, combines the excitement of cricket with strategic rummy challenges. Participants stand a chance to win big in daily and weekly finales.

Rummy.com, a leading online rummy platform in India, has unveiled the World Cup edition of its prestigious Rummy Pro League. The tournament features a jaw-dropping prize pool of ₹20 crore, kicking off on June 1, 2024, and concluding with a thrilling grand finale on June 30.

Combining the excitement of cricket with the strategic gameplay of rummy, the World Cup edition presents numerous themed challenges aligned with the Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Participants can compete in daily finales offering prizes up to ₹25 lakhs and weekly finales boasting rewards up to ₹70 lakhs.

The tournament promises intense competition and entertainment, mirroring the fast-paced action of T20 cricket. Rummy.com continues to cement its status as a premier rummy platform, delivering unparalleled gaming experiences to its burgeoning community of skilled players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

