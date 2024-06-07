Grant Sputore to Direct Next MonsterVerse Installment
Filmmaker Grant Sputore, known for 'I Am Mother', will direct the next entry in Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise. Sputore replaces Adam Wingard, who directed 'Godzilla vs Kong' and 'Godzilla x Kong: New Empire'. The movie features a script by 'Shang Chi' scribe Dave Callaham.
In a significant development for the cinematic world, filmmaker Grant Sputore, renowned for his 2019 sci-fi film 'I Am Mother,' has been tapped to direct the upcoming installment in Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise.
Sputore takes the helm from Adam Wingard, who directed the previous successful entries, 'Godzilla vs Kong' and 'Godzilla x Kong: New Empire,' both of which were box-office hits. The script for the upcoming movie will be penned by Dave Callaham, known for his work on 'Shang Chi.'
The MonsterVerse saga, which began with 2014's 'Godzilla,' has grown into a popular franchise with sequels like 'Kong: Skull Island' and 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters.' The latest release, 'Godzilla x Kong: New Empire,' saw massive global success, grossing over USD 560 million.
