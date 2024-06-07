Left Menu

French Tennis Embraces Pickleball: A New Era of Racket Sports

Amélie Mauresmo, a former top-ranked tennis player and current French Open tournament director, explored pickleball for the first time at Roland Garros. The French Tennis Federation is integrating pickleball under its umbrella, aiming to promote it alongside tennis and padel. Key figures believe these sports can coexist and attract varied audiences.

Amélie Mauresmo, the former No. 1-ranked tennis player and two-time major champion, swapped her tennis racket for a pickleball paddle at Roland Garros, adding a fresh twist to the grounds of the French Open. While some worry that pickleball might draw athletes and audiences away from traditional tennis, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) is welcoming the sport with open arms.

In a demonstration event at Roland Garros, Mauresmo and FFT President Gilles Moretton embraced pickleball on one of three temporary courts set up on the iconic red clay. The FFT is now officially endorsing pickleball and seeking approval to host a national championship. The idea is to make racket sports more inclusive, hoping that pickleball's accessibility will draw newcomers who might eventually transition to tennis.

Moretton expects the number of pickleball courts in France to grow significantly, mirroring trends seen in the United States. While some, like US Davis Cup captain Bob Bryan, express concern about losing tennis courts to pickleball, others are optimistic about the potential for both sports to flourish. Despite her initial enthusiasm, Mauresmo has no plans to join the pickleball circuit, citing time constraints with a laugh.

