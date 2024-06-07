Tragic Tale: Veteran Trekkers Succumb to Uttarakhand’s Extreme Weather

In what can only be described as a devastating loss, nine veteran trekkers from the Karnataka Mountaineering Association (KMA) perished in Uttarakhand due to severe weather conditions. Secretary S Srivatsa expressed the collective shock and grief of the mountaineering community over this tragic outcome.

The 22-member team embarked on a 35-km trek from Uttarkashi on May 29. However, severe cold and inclement weather led to hypothermia, claiming nine lives. The remaining 13 members were rescued through a coordinated operation by the Uttarakhand and Karnataka governments.

Among the deceased was 71-year-old Asha Sudhakar, a veteran KMA member. Despite the group's extensive experience and physical fitness, they were caught off-guard by the relentless weather. Survivors remain in shock, grieving the loss of their companions while expressing gratitude for the rescue efforts that saved their lives.

