Tragic Tale: Veteran Trekkers Succumb to Uttarakhand’s Extreme Weather

Nine experienced trekkers from the Karnataka Mountaineering Association tragically lost their lives due to severe weather conditions in Uttarakhand. Despite their experience and physical fitness, extreme cold and inclement weather led to hypothermia. A coordinated rescue operation saved 13 members, but the community remains in shock over this devastating event.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 18:03 IST
In what can only be described as a devastating loss, nine veteran trekkers from the Karnataka Mountaineering Association (KMA) perished in Uttarakhand due to severe weather conditions. Secretary S Srivatsa expressed the collective shock and grief of the mountaineering community over this tragic outcome.

The 22-member team embarked on a 35-km trek from Uttarkashi on May 29. However, severe cold and inclement weather led to hypothermia, claiming nine lives. The remaining 13 members were rescued through a coordinated operation by the Uttarakhand and Karnataka governments.

Among the deceased was 71-year-old Asha Sudhakar, a veteran KMA member. Despite the group's extensive experience and physical fitness, they were caught off-guard by the relentless weather. Survivors remain in shock, grieving the loss of their companions while expressing gratitude for the rescue efforts that saved their lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

