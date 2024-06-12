Pan-India Motorcycle Expedition Honors 25 Years of Kargil Victory

Three teams of eight motorcyclists each, setting off from different corners of the country, have embarked on a significant journey as part of a pan-India expedition. Marking the 25th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict, the expedition aims to honor the valor and sacrifices of the brave soldiers, the Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The expedition, initiated by the Indian Army, will navigate diverse terrains, symbolizing the unity and resilience of India's armed forces. Riders will connect with Kargil war veterans and 'veer nari' en route, paying homage at war memorials and encouraging youth to join the Indian Army.

This expedition, led by the Regiment of Artillery, underscores the relentless spirit and dedication of Indian soldiers. The journey will culminate at Gun Hill in Dras, a site of historic significance in the Kargil war, serving as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by India's armed forces.

