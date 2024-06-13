Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' Postponed to Avoid Clash with Jr NTR's 'Devara'

Dharma Productions has announced the postponement of Alia Bhatt's forthcoming film 'Jigra'. Originally slated for a September 27 release, the film's new release date is October 11. This change comes to avoid clashing with Jr NTR's highly anticipated pan-India film 'Devara', set to release on September 27.

'Jigra', which features Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, marks Bhatt's first collaboration with director Vasan Bala. The film is a joint production involving Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Meanwhile, 'Devara', directed by Koratala Siva, promises a high-octane action experience set in the coastal regions of India. 'Devara: Part 1' is scheduled for an October 10 release, and the film also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram, 'Devara' aims to be a significant cinematic event.

