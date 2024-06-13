Left Menu

Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' Postponed to Avoid Clash with Jr NTR's 'Devara'

Alia Bhatt's film 'Jigra' has been rescheduled to release on October 11, as announced by Dharma Productions. Previously set for a September 27 release, the change avoids a clash with Jr NTR's 'Devara', which will now hit cinemas on the same date. 'Jigra' marks Bhatt's first collaboration with Vasan Bala.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:04 IST
Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' Postponed to Avoid Clash with Jr NTR's 'Devara'
Alia Bhatt
  • Country:
  • India

Dharma Productions has announced the postponement of Alia Bhatt's forthcoming film 'Jigra'. Originally slated for a September 27 release, the film's new release date is October 11. This change comes to avoid clashing with Jr NTR's highly anticipated pan-India film 'Devara', set to release on September 27.

'Jigra', which features Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, marks Bhatt's first collaboration with director Vasan Bala. The film is a joint production involving Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Meanwhile, 'Devara', directed by Koratala Siva, promises a high-octane action experience set in the coastal regions of India. 'Devara: Part 1' is scheduled for an October 10 release, and the film also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram, 'Devara' aims to be a significant cinematic event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024