Legendary Sports Journalist Harpal Singh Bedi Passes Away at 72

Harpal Singh Bedi, a revered sports journalist known for his extensive coverage of Indian sports and witty charm, passed away at 72. He mentored many young journalists and covered numerous international sports events, including eight Olympic Games. His jovial nature and immense respect by peers will be fondly remembered.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 11:42 IST
Harpal Singh Bedi, an iconic figure in Indian sports journalism, has passed away at the age of 72. A towering personality in the field, Bedi dedicated over four decades to covering the highs and lows of Indian sports. His expansive career included on-ground coverage of eight Olympic Games, multiple Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and numerous cricket and hockey World Cups.

Known for his unique wit and warmth, Bedi served as the national Olympic contingent's press attache in 2012, and his humor made him a beloved mentor to young journalists. His exceptional understanding of Indo-Pak relations and his affable personality endeared him to many, including Pakistani journalists.

Despite his declining health over the past year, Bedi's legacy of mentorship, respect, and invaluable contribution to sports journalism will continue to influence and inspire generations. As veteran journalist G Rajaraman stated, Bedi was a quintessential newsman with an unparalleled finger on the pulse of Indian sport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

