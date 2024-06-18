Gujarat High Court Temporarily Halts Junaid Khan’s Debut Film ‘Maharaj’ Release

The Gujarat High Court has extended the interim stay by a day on the release of 'Maharaj,' the debut film of Junaid Khan, set to release on Netflix last week.

Justice Sangeeta Vishen presided over arguments from all parties, extending the temporary halt till Wednesday. The Pushtimarg sect's petition against the film, based on an 1862 British-era libel case, claims it casts the Hindu religion in a negative light.

Netflix and Yash Raj Films are seeking to lift the stay, noting the film's certification and substantial investment. The court will resume hearings on Wednesday.

