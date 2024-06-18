Left Menu

Gujarat High Court Temporarily Halts Junaid Khan’s Debut Film ‘Maharaj’ Release

The Gujarat High Court extended the interim stay on the release of Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj' by a day. The film, scheduled for release on Netflix, faces objections from the Pushtimarg sect for allegedly making blasphemous comments against their religion. Further hearings are set for Wednesday.

Updated: 18-06-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:20 IST
The Gujarat High Court has extended the interim stay by a day on the release of 'Maharaj,' the debut film of Junaid Khan, set to release on Netflix last week.

Justice Sangeeta Vishen presided over arguments from all parties, extending the temporary halt till Wednesday. The Pushtimarg sect's petition against the film, based on an 1862 British-era libel case, claims it casts the Hindu religion in a negative light.

Netflix and Yash Raj Films are seeking to lift the stay, noting the film's certification and substantial investment. The court will resume hearings on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

