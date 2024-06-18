Devara: NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor to shoot for a song in Thailand

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:30 IST
Actors Janhvi Kapoor and NTR Jr (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actors NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor will soon shoot for a melodious song from their upcoming film 'Devara: Part 1' in Thailand. More details regarding the track have not been disclosed yet.

Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Devara' will unfold in two parts. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Saif Ali Khan is also a part of the film, which was earlier scheduled to release on October 10, will now hit the theatres on September 27.

Janhvi recently expressed her immense gratitude and excitement about being a part of 'Devara: Part 1'."My character is very entertaining. I had a great time on that set because the way those people carry out their work with love, the way they do it, the passion with which they do their work, their stories are so beautiful. They present every story with conviction. It is very unique, a different temperament, passion, attitude is there in their films. And I consider myself very lucky to have got this opportunity," she said. The buzz around 'Devara: Part 1' has been growing steadily, especially after NTR Jr's recent comments during an event in Hyderabad.

The actor assured fans that the wait for the film would be worth it, stating, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases." His words have only heightened the anticipation for the film, which promises gripping action sequences and an extraordinary musical score. (ANI)

