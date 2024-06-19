Left Menu

Pharrell Williams Opens Paris Fashion Week with Spectacular Louis Vuitton Show

Louis Vuitton's men's creative director Pharrell Williams kicked off Paris Fashion Week with a stunning outdoor runway show at UNESCO headquarters. The event featured travel-themed designs for the spring-summer 2025 collection, with an impressive globe sculpture and international flags. Celebrity guests included Victor Wembanyama, Michael Fassbender, and Jackson Wang.

Pharrell Williams

Louis Vuitton men's creative director Pharrell Williams took to an outdoor, turf-lined runway at UNESCO headquarters on Tuesday, opening Paris Fashion week with an evening show.

The world's biggest fashion label, known for its checked damier patterns and monogrammed trunks, drew on a travel theme for the spring summer 2025 men's collection, with a towering globe sculpture, rows of international flags and -- in the distance -- the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop. Models strode down the grass catwalk in crisply-tailored suits, slick bomber jackets and fur coats, with rhinestone-encrusted sunglasses and chunky, airplane-wing brooches, while an orchestra and choir performed music produced by Williams.

The LVMH-owned label drew an audience of 1,500, as well as screaming crowds on the street outside, angling to catch arrivals of celebrity guests, who included NBA basketball player Victor Wembanyama, actor Michael Fassbender and K-pop star Jackson Wang. The Paris men's fashion shows, which will be followed by Haute Couture week, come as France gears up for the summer Olympics, as well as two rounds of elections in the coming weeks, which have thrown the country into political disarray.

Globally, high end labels face waning appetite for fashion and accessories, with the key Chinese market a particular source of concern.

