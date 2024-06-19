Left Menu

Will Smith to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Resistor'

Hollywood star Will Smith is in negotiations to lead 'Resistor,' an upcoming sci-fi thriller movie for Sony Pictures. The film is based on the 2014 book 'Influx' by Daniel Suarez. 'Resistor' will be produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Tony Shaw of Escape Artists.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-06-2024 10:41 IST
Will Smith to Star in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Resistor'
Hollywood star Will Smith is currently in negotiations to lead the upcoming sci-fi thriller movie titled 'Resistor' for Sony Pictures, Deadline reported.

Based on Daniel Suarez's 2014 bestselling book 'Influx,' the screenplay's initial draft was crafted by 'Bullet Train' scribe Zak Olkewicz, while Eric Singer penned the latest version. Although no director is attached yet, the plot remains under wraps, centered around a dystopian society where the government uses nefarious strategies to suppress technological advancements.

'Resistor' focuses on physicist Jon Grady and his team, who discover a device capable of reflecting gravity. Instead of gaining acclaim, Grady's lab is seized by a covert group called the Bureau of Technology Control. Producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Tony Shaw of Escape Artists have been developing the project for years in collaboration with Smith and Jon Mone through Westbrook. Recently, Smith starred in Sony Pictures' 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die,' which has grossed USD 215.5 million globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

