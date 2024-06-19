Ian McKellen's Triumphant Return: After Stage Fall, Actor Ready to Resume 'Player Kings'

Veteran actor Sir Ian McKellen, aged 85, expressed his eagerness to return to the stage following a recent fall. The incident, which occurred mid-performance at London's Noel Coward Theatre, led to his hospitalization.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, McKellen thanked the medical team for their swift assistance and reassured fans about his swift recovery. 'Player Kings' performances were suspended but are set to continue on Thursday.

McKellen, a stalwart of both stage and screen, is celebrated for roles in 'Lord of the Rings' and 'X-Men.' This incident startled theatergoers, yet the actor remains determined to complete his role in the production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)