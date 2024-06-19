Left Menu

Ian McKellen's Triumphant Return: After Stage Fall, Actor Ready to Resume 'Player Kings'

Actor Ian McKellen is looking forward to returning to work after a fall during a performance in London. The 85-year-old, treated by medics, assured fans of his complete and speedy recovery. Performances of 'Player Kings' were canceled temporarily, with McKellen expected to resume soon.

PTI | London | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:31 IST
Ian McKellen's Triumphant Return: After Stage Fall, Actor Ready to Resume 'Player Kings'
Ian McKellen
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Veteran actor Sir Ian McKellen, aged 85, expressed his eagerness to return to the stage following a recent fall. The incident, which occurred mid-performance at London's Noel Coward Theatre, led to his hospitalization.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, McKellen thanked the medical team for their swift assistance and reassured fans about his swift recovery. 'Player Kings' performances were suspended but are set to continue on Thursday.

McKellen, a stalwart of both stage and screen, is celebrated for roles in 'Lord of the Rings' and 'X-Men.' This incident startled theatergoers, yet the actor remains determined to complete his role in the production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024