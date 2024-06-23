Left Menu

Ramesh Taurani Confirms Sequels for Race, Soldier, and Bhoot Police

Veteran producer Ramesh Taurani has confirmed that scripts are ready for the fourth 'Race' installment and sequels for 'Soldier' and 'Bhoot Police'. The highly anticipated films are being developed under his banner, Tips Films. Taurani also revealed plans for an untitled project with Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan.

Updated: 23-06-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 13:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran producer Ramesh Taurani has exciting news for Bollywood fans. In a recent interview, Taurani confirmed that the scripts for the fourth installment of the action crime franchise 'Race', as well as sequels to 'Soldier' and 'Bhoot Police', are ready for production.

Taurani's Tips Films is hard at work on these projects, promising a fresh and engaging experience for the audience. 'Race 4' is slated to start filming by the end of the year, although the cast and director are yet to be finalized. Taurani remained tight-lipped about Salman Khan's involvement in the new 'Race' film.

Additionally, Taurani revealed that an untitled film starring Varun Dhawan, directed by David Dhawan, is also in the pipeline. According to the producer, the film will blend entertainment with a compelling love story and outstanding music. Furthermore, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', another project from Taurani's banner, recently opened to a promising box office start.

