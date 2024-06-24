Left Menu

Fashion Designer Gets Police Protection After Yoga Controversy at Golden Temple

Archana Makwana, a fashion designer from Vadodara, has been provided police protection after facing death threats for performing yoga at the Golden Temple. Her yoga pictures went viral, sparking criticism and leading to a legal case. Makwana apologized and removed the photos, emphasizing her intent to spread unity and fitness.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 24-06-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 13:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Vadodara-based fashion designer has been granted police protection following a series of death threats after she performed yoga at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Archana Makwana, who is also a social media influencer, executed 'Shirshasan' on June 21 to commemorate International Yoga Day. The images, which she posted online, quickly gained traction, drawing widespread criticism, abuses, and threats.

Responding to the uproar, Makwana apologized, stating she never aimed to offend religious sentiments. Despite her apology, the Punjab police registered a case against her under IPC section 295-A after a complaint from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

''Makwana has been given police protection locally for one week starting Sunday, which may be extended if necessary,'' a Vadodara police official confirmed.

Makwana removed the contentious photos and issued a heartfelt apology via video, explaining her actions intended to promote unity and fitness.

Expressing her gratitude towards the authorities, Makwana said, ''I performed Shirshasan on Yoga Day to show gratitude and had no intent to hurt anyone. I am thankful for the police protection provided.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

