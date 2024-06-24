Ram Temple Roof Leaks During Heavy Rains, Sparks Allegations of Construction Negligence

In a surprising turn of events, the sanctum sanctorum of the newly inaugurated Ram temple exhibited significant water leakage following the first heavy showers. Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das voiced concerns about the construction integrity, highlighting the absence of proper drainage systems.

The chief priest's alarm triggered immediate action from temple authorities, with Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the temple construction committee, spearheading repair efforts to address the leakage. Despite the rapid response, questions surrounding the quality of the construction remain.

Amid the urban turmoil, including extensive waterlogging on Rampath road and adjacent lanes, the Congress party accused the ruling BJP of corruption in both the temple's construction and local civic projects. Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai condemned the BJP's handling of the development, labeling it as opportunistic and substandard.

