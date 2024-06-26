Reality TV Stars Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary Expecting First Child

Notable reality TV personalities Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, both famous for their appearance on ''Bigg Boss 9,'' have announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple, who exchanged vows in 2018, took to Instagram to share their happiness with a heartfelt joint statement and a heartwarming photo featuring a red car alongside its toy replica.

''I cannot put my feelings into words right now; I am very happy, nervous, and extremely grateful to God. I am also excited for our parents because a Privika baby is coming very soon,'' wrote Narula, also known for his participation in ''MTV Roadies 12'' and ''MTV Splitsvilla 8.'' He extended his gratitude to his wife for giving him what he termed the ''best gift of my life.''

Yuvika Chaudhary, who has appeared in films like ''Om Shanti Om'', ''Summer 2007'', and ''Toh Baat Pakki!'' alongside her stint on ''Bigg Boss 9'' and ''Nach Baliye 9'' with Narula, shared in the collective joy.

