Kashmir's Hidden Gem: Film Directors Praise Valley's Cooperative Atmosphere

At the Tourism Development Conclave-2024, director Kabir Khan highlighted Kashmir as a prime location for film shoots due to the cooperative and understanding nature of its residents. Khan, known for films like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Ek Tha Tiger", emphasized the ease of acquiring shooting permissions compared to other parts of India.

Joined by filmmakers Vishal Bharadwaj, Imtiaz Ali, and Sanjay Suri, Khan stated, "Kashmir is a surprisingly easy location to shoot in. The most important factor is the people." He noted that while shooting in cities like Delhi could draw large, disruptive crowds, Kashmiris are respectful and helpful.

Ali expressed his desire to create a show rooted in Kashmir and invited stories from the media, signifying a growing interest in the region among filmmakers. The conclave was addressed by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who supported the initiatives.

