2024 'Future World' Youth Art Exhibition Ignites Cultural Exchange at Tajikistan National Museum

The 2024 'Future World' International Youth Art Exhibition opened at the National Museum of Tajikistan. Co-organized by multiple entities from Tajikistan and China, the event showcased over 200 artworks by young artists from 26 countries. It received strong international support and facilitated youth cultural exchanges within the SCO member states.

PTI | Dushanbe | Updated: 29-06-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 13:46 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Tajikistan

The 2024 'Future World' International Youth Art Exhibition was ceremoniously inaugurated at the National Museum of Tajikistan in Dushanbe. Co-organized by key committees and cultural institutions from Tajikistan and China, the event garnered support from the embassies of both countries and UNESCO. The primary goal was to build a bridge for youth exchanges among SCO member states.

Dignitaries including Safarzoda Anvar, Chinese Ambassador Ji Shumin, and other notable officials attended the grand opening, joined by over 800 participants. The exhibition featured over 200 artworks by young artists from 26 nations, combining physical and digital displays. Key sections like 'SCO Family' and 'Lighting Up Technology' highlighted themes of peace, ecology, and civilization through creative expressions.

The opening ceremony also included cultural performances that celebrated both Tajik and Chinese heritages. Traditional music, folk dances, and contemporary performances captivated the audience. The successful event, aligned with the upcoming SCO Summit, underscored the importance of youth in fostering cultural understanding and international cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

