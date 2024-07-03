Eminent Authors and Diplomats Unite at DLAF 2024 for 'Mindfulness'

The 13th edition of Drukyul's Literature and Arts Festival (DLAF) promises a captivating blend of storytelling and artistic expression, set to take place at the Royal University of Bhutan from August 3 to 5. Spearheading this transformative event are distinguished figures such as Shashi Tharoor, Shobhaa De, and Turkish Ambassador Firat Sunel.

Graced by Her Majesty the Queen Mother Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, DLAF 2024 will embody the theme of 'Mindfulness,' inspired by Bhutanese values of compassion, harmony, and self-awareness. This theme serves as a beacon for a diverse array of programs, appealing to literature enthusiasts, travelers, and cultural aficionados alike.

The festival's curated experiences will include keynote speeches, author conversations, and immersive activities designed to showcase Bhutan's unique cultural and natural splendor. Additional notable participants include former diplomat Navtej Sarna, poet Tishani Doshi, and children's author Roopa Pai, promising attendees an unforgettable journey of inspiration and enlightenment.

