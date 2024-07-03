Left Menu

Eminent Authors and Diplomats Unite at DLAF 2024 for 'Mindfulness'

DLAF 2024, held at the Royal University of Bhutan from August 3-5, features notable personalities like Shashi Tharoor and Shobhaa De. Under the theme 'Mindfulness,' it aims to transform Thimphu with storytelling and artistic expression, guided by Bhutanese values of compassion and harmony.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:42 IST
Eminent Authors and Diplomats Unite at DLAF 2024 for 'Mindfulness'
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The 13th edition of Drukyul's Literature and Arts Festival (DLAF) promises a captivating blend of storytelling and artistic expression, set to take place at the Royal University of Bhutan from August 3 to 5. Spearheading this transformative event are distinguished figures such as Shashi Tharoor, Shobhaa De, and Turkish Ambassador Firat Sunel.

Graced by Her Majesty the Queen Mother Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, DLAF 2024 will embody the theme of 'Mindfulness,' inspired by Bhutanese values of compassion, harmony, and self-awareness. This theme serves as a beacon for a diverse array of programs, appealing to literature enthusiasts, travelers, and cultural aficionados alike.

The festival's curated experiences will include keynote speeches, author conversations, and immersive activities designed to showcase Bhutan's unique cultural and natural splendor. Additional notable participants include former diplomat Navtej Sarna, poet Tishani Doshi, and children's author Roopa Pai, promising attendees an unforgettable journey of inspiration and enlightenment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024