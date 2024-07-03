Left Menu

From Yellow Suits to Gritty Dramas: Shweta Tripathi Sharma's Cinematic Journey

Shweta Tripathi Sharma reflects on her acting career, from aspiring to be a traditional heroine to gaining critical acclaim in films like 'Masaan' and web series 'Mirzapur.' She discusses the joy of exploring diverse characters and stories, and the challenges and rewards of breaking stereotypes in the film industry.

Updated: 03-07-2024 18:43 IST
Shweta Tripathi Sharma once dreamed of being the quintessential big-screen heroine, clad in a yellow salwar-suit, dancing in fields. However, acclaimed roles in 'Masaan,' 'Haraamkhor,' and the popular web series 'Mirzapur' rerouted her path to fame.

Shweta cherishes the joy of exploring humanity through diverse roles, finding immense satisfaction in movies that delve deep into emotions. 'Mirzapur' showcases her evolution from a non-violent intellectual to a vengeful avenger, a transformation she's found both challenging and rewarding.

With the premiere of 'Mirzapur' season three, Shweta reflects on the power and validation she's received from fans, underscoring the emotional intensity and commitment poured into her character, Golu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

