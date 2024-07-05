Left Menu

Roger Waters Denies Pink Floyd Reunion, Focuses on New Ventures

Roger Waters has ruled out a Pink Floyd reunion, citing his busy schedule with new projects including a solo album and memoir. He expressed no intention to reunite with former bandmates Nick Mason and David Gilmour. Waters also voiced support for Julian Assange and WikiLeaks, pledging financial assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:32 IST
Roger Waters Denies Pink Floyd Reunion, Focuses on New Ventures
Roger Waters

In recent entertainment news, Roger Waters, the acclaimed musician and co-founder of the legendary rock band Pink Floyd, has dismissed the possibility of a band reunion. Waters, who is engrossed in creating a new solo album and penning his memoir, stated that reconnecting with his former bandmates Nick Mason and David Gilmour is not on his agenda.

In an interview with Reuters, Waters reminisced fondly about his time with Pink Floyd, a band formed in 1965, but maintained that his current projects take precedence. Additionally, the musician expressed his ongoing support for Julian Assange and WikiLeaks. He revealed his readiness to provide financial support to the whistleblower organization and shared that he had an exchange of relief messages with Assange's wife, Stella, following Assange's recent freedom.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024