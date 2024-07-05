Roger Waters Denies Pink Floyd Reunion, Focuses on New Ventures

In recent entertainment news, Roger Waters, the acclaimed musician and co-founder of the legendary rock band Pink Floyd, has dismissed the possibility of a band reunion. Waters, who is engrossed in creating a new solo album and penning his memoir, stated that reconnecting with his former bandmates Nick Mason and David Gilmour is not on his agenda.

In an interview with Reuters, Waters reminisced fondly about his time with Pink Floyd, a band formed in 1965, but maintained that his current projects take precedence. Additionally, the musician expressed his ongoing support for Julian Assange and WikiLeaks. He revealed his readiness to provide financial support to the whistleblower organization and shared that he had an exchange of relief messages with Assange's wife, Stella, following Assange's recent freedom.