President Droupadi Murmu to Attend Rath Yatra in Puri: Detailed Itinerary Revealed

President Droupadi Murmu is set to witness the Rath Yatra in Puri on July 7, according to an official release on Friday. The President's schedule includes a visit to Odisha from July 6 to 9, with key events lined up as per the Rashtrapati Bhavan's announcement.

On July 6, President Murmu will grace the 96th death anniversary of Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das in Bhubaneswar. Following that, on July 8, she will tour Udayagiri caves and engage with students from Bibhuti Kanungo College of Art and Crafts and Utkal University of Culture.

Additionally, she will inaugurate the Divine Retreat Centre of Brahma Kumaris at Haridamada village near Bhubaneswar, launching the 'Lifestyle for Sustainability' campaign. Her visit will conclude on July 9 by gracing the 13th graduation ceremony of the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar.

Regarding security, ADG (law and order) Sanjay Kumar announced robust arrangements in Puri for the Rath Yatra, with special provisions for the President's visit. A VIP zone is set for the Odisha governor, chief minister, Union ministers, and other dignitaries, alongside a buffer zone for the President.

A dedicated team, led by a senior SP rank officer, will oversee President Murmu's visit to the pilgrim town, ensuring seamless proceedings.